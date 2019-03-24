Noah Julius Coffman



Our precious baby boy, Noah Julius Coffman, gained his wings on March 19th, 2019.



His smile lit up everyone's hearts. His giggle was the best.



He is survived by mother, Bryttnie Corbin; father, Noah Coffman; brother, Amir; sisters, Cadence and Mackenzie; loving grandparents, great-grandparents, and a large, loving and caring family.



Although we seem so far apart son, you're always in our heart. You filled our lives with so much joy, to us you were our precious boy. A little while shall pass and then we will see each other, once again. Loved, remembered and held so dear, in our hearts and minds, Son...you're always near.



Calling hours will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel, 760 E. Market St., immediately followed by a memorial ceremony at 6:30. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Baby Noah may be at his gofundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/support-the-grieving-family-of-baby-noah-julius



Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary