|
|
Noah Wayne Redford
STOW -- Noah Wayne Redford, 69, passed away March 3, 2019.
Wayne was born in Florence, Alabama to Garnett and Maggie Redford on July 3, 1949. He was a long-time resident of Stow and retired from Giant Eagle Warehouse in Bedford.
Noah is survived by his son, Wayne E. Redford; grandchildren, Ashlee, Breana and Cylee; great-grandchildren, Cayden and Harper; five brothers; and three sisters.
Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m, where funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Burial Silver Springs Cemetery.
(REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2019