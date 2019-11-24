|
|
Nobuyuki Nakajima passed away on September 19, 2019 at the age of 95 in Amherst, Massachusetts. Born in Japan in 1923, he grew up in Kobe and Osaka before attending the University of Tokyo, graduating with a BS in Chemistry in 1945. Living through the war and its aftermath made Nobu a passionate advocate for peace, and drew him to leave Japan and study in the United States. He studied Sociology at Goshen College in Indiana and then earned an MS in Chemistry at Brooklyn Polytechnic before earning a PhD in Chemistry at Case Institute of Technology in 1958. He was a proud American, becoming a naturalized American citizen in 1973. Nobu was a longtime resident of Northern Ohio, living in Sheffield Lake from 1972-1983 before moving to Hudson, Ohio where he lived until 2018. He worked in the Chemical Division of B.F. Goodrich in Avon Lake prior to joining the University of Akron, where he was a Professor of Polymer Engineering. He published widely and wrote a book published in 1999, The Science and Practice of Rubber Mixing. Nobu had many interests and loved living in Northern Ohio. He was an avid skier at Boston Mills, and could often be seen hiking the towpath trail at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Fearless, he took up the sport of figure skating after the age of 50, and studied ballet until recently. He was a passionate supporter of the arts, enjoying the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra and the Cleveland Ballet Company. He was a particular supporter and enthusiast of the GroundWorks Dance Theater. He is survived by his sons, Charles and Eric, who live in Massachusetts, and daughter Leslie who lives in California. He was predeceased by his brother Yoichi and sister Motoko, who lived in Japan. He is survived by many nieces and nephews in Japan, where until recently he enjoyed traveling with his children. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nobuyuki's name should be made to the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Funeral arrangements were by Douglass Funeral Home, Amherst, MA., (413) 253-3407.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019