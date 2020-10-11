Nona Bowes, 78, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Ms. Bowes was born in Chicago, Il and has lived in 12 different states throughout the expanse of her rich life. She felt fortunate to have lived in Tallmadge in her final years. She died comfortably at home, hand in hand with her loving children. In her life Nona was a teacher and enjoyed sharing her passions with students. She taught at different universities and schools across the U.S. Nona was proud to have graduated with her Master's Degree in Communications from Kent State University. Nona was a vigorous and creative spirit throughout the entirety of her life. She worked in a wide range of mediums including painting, drawing, gardening, cooking, furniture restoration, interior design, sewing, and jewelry design. Nona had a special gift for opening her heart and her doors to friends both new and old. She was able to draw around her an eclectic group of warm hearted friends wherever she went. Nona's core belief in the nature of kindness combined with her sincere gratitude for big and small things in everyday life were part of her effluent charm and poise. She has left this world a better place for her having been here, and she will be missed by those who knew her. Nona was beloved by her family and is survived by her children, Diana Clark and Brian Bowes; and her sisters, Diana (Lee) Hayden, Deborah Wolfsachs; brother, Allen Williams. A memorial fund has been set up in her name, proceeds will go towards costs associated with the end of life. Any remaining funds will be donated in her name to the American Red Cross. https://www.gofundme.com/f/nona-bowes-memorial-fund
A gathering in her honor will be held on Tuesday, October 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nona's former home.