Nora M. Parnell
Nora M. Parnell, 71, departed this earthly life on April 28, 2019 after an extended illness.
She was born in Yantley, Ala. and was a long time member of the community. She was a member of Zion Temple Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her son, Lewis Parnell, Jr., she leaves to cherish her memory, children, Terry (Carla), Jerry (Luz), Jeffrey (Caroline), Regina, Norman (Elaine) and Weshell Parnell; mother, Carrie Brown; siblings, Johnny Brown, William (Fannie) Brown, Dawud (Debra) Siddiq and Margaret Ann (Harry) Clark; 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Homegoing service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Zion Temple Baptist Church, 515 Ardella Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service, Pastor Mark Tony Ward, Eulogizing. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1232 Bellows St., Akron, OH 44301.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2019