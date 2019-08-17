Home

Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6436
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Brimfield Restland Cemetery
Nora N. Hunt


1935 - 2019
Nora N. Hunt
Nora N. Hunt Nora N. Hunt, a lifelong resident of Brimfield, passed away at age 84 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Friends will be received at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside funeral service, officiated by Pastor Tommy Nicholas, will be held at Brimfield Restland Cemetery on Tuesday, August 20, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 17, 2019
