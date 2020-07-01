1/1
Nora T. Haddix
Nora T. Haddix, 96, beloved grandmother and aunt, went home to be with the Lord, June 25, 2020. Nora was dedicated to God and her family. She loved to share family history and stories with her grandchildren and friends. Nora was born in Yeager, West Virginia and resided in Akron for over seventy years. She was a lifelong member of the Akron Baptist Temple. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and loved beautifying her yard with plants and flowers. Nora was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Sr. and Roxie Oyler; brother, Edward Clayton Oyler; beloved husband, Laco Haddix and beloved daughter, Sandra Doak. She is survived by her son-in-law, Floyd Doak; grandsons, Gary (Cheryl) Doak and Darrell Doak (Janie); her great grandchildren, Jeremy (Whitney), Brian (Dawn), Amanda, Joshua, Nicole (Steve), Zack, Alex, Dustin; great great grandchildren, Brain II, Blaine, Matthew, Liam, Adam, Allyson and Baby Nora; nieces, Karen Oyler (Larry Knowles), Gail (Ken) Vechik; great niece, Sarah Vechik. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44314. Friends may call one hour prior to service time. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
1 entry
