Norcleatha M. Trevillion, 76, departed from this earthly life on November 6, 2020. She was born in Birmingham, AL. She was preceded in death by son, Ronald Glenn Trevillion and mother, Lonnie Mae Drake and is survived by sons, Wilson Jr. (Geannene) and Tim Trevillion; daughter, Rhonda (Derek) Sample; sister, Patricia Drake; brother, Jethroe (Brenda) Drake; special friend, Wilson Trevillion Sr.; grandchildren, Tia Ford, Tralycia Trevillion-Times, Janay Trevillion, Anthony Brown, Jr., Wilson Trevillion III and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.