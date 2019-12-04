|
|
STOW -- Noreen E. Cook, 76, died December 2, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, she was a resident of Stow since 1964 and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Noreen enjoyed sewing, embroidery, reading and NASCAR. Preceded in death by her brother, Mike Fisher, she is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Cook, Sr.; daughters Michelle Simmons, Mary Ann (Paul) Giles; son, Joe Cook, Jr.; grandchildren, Donny, Christen, Courtney, Ashley, Shelbie, Andrew and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Abbi, Conner, Hunter, Jaxson, Arya, Mason and Isabel, and brother, Harold, Jr. (Dee) Fisher. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 PM, where service will be held Friday, 12 noon. Interment Crown Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Summa. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019