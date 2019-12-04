Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Redmon Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Noreen Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noreen E. Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noreen E. Cook Obituary
STOW -- Noreen E. Cook, 76, died December 2, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, she was a resident of Stow since 1964 and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Noreen enjoyed sewing, embroidery, reading and NASCAR. Preceded in death by her brother, Mike Fisher, she is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Cook, Sr.; daughters Michelle Simmons, Mary Ann (Paul) Giles; son, Joe Cook, Jr.; grandchildren, Donny, Christen, Courtney, Ashley, Shelbie, Andrew and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Abbi, Conner, Hunter, Jaxson, Arya, Mason and Isabel, and brother, Harold, Jr. (Dee) Fisher. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 PM, where service will be held Friday, 12 noon. Interment Crown Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Summa. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now