Norge John Santin, 94 died on December 1, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born on May 7, 1926, to George and Cornelia Santin in Lowellville, Ohio. He graduated from Toronto High School, The Ohio State University and The University of Akron, continuing further studies at Baldwin Wallace and Kent State University. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and then taught at the Federal Indian School in Brigham City, Utah. He continued teaching at several schools in east central Ohio then in Akron Public Schools where he taught for thirty years. After retiring, he substituted in Akron area schools for seven years. He was honored and privileged to teach all the students during his career. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus serving in both Massillon and St. Hilary Councils. He is survived by his devoted wife, Therese, of 68 years; six children, Marita (Edward O'Dell), George ( Patricia), John (Anne), James (Renee'), Gina (Robert McDonald), and Joseph a twin of James who died at birth; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Nora Stasiulewicz and Mary Sanchez. He loved each member of his family dearly. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9th at St. Hilary Parish, 2250 West Market Street, Fairlawn, OH 44333, where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to Mass time. His final resting place will be at the Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please donate to St.jude.Org
.