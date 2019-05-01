Norma A. Leidel



Norma Leidel, 92, passed away on April 25, 2019. She was born September 9, 1926 in Buckhannon, W. Va. to the late James and Alberta Alkire. She was a school teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School, Springfield Local, Akron. Norma was a resident of Suffield Township for 50 years and a member of Goss Memorial Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking, gardening, quilting, and spending time with her family. She supported the American Red Cross by donating blood for several years and also worked as a volunteer at many donation locations.



Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Leidel; sister, Delores Simpson and son-in-law, Michael Just.



She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Larry) Schwalbach; son, Jim (Connie) Leidel; brother, James (Sally) Alkire; brother-in-law, Robert Simpson; grandchildren, Matthew (Vickie) Just, Melissa (Scott) Galloway, Julie (David) Jurmanovich, Justin Leidel, Brandon Leidel, step-grandson, Douglas (Karen) Schwalbach; and seven great-grandchildren.



The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the caring and compassionate staff of Homestead of Gentlebrook in Hartville and Great Lakes Hospice. Additional thanks to Dr. Ross Black for his many years of loving care.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a funeral service will be held at NOON. Pastor John Diller officiating. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goss Memorial Church or Suffield Fire Dept., in memory of Norma. Condolences and memories can be shared with Norma's family at the funeral home website.



330-644-0024



