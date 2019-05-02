Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Norma A. Leidel

Norma A. Leidel Obituary
Norma A. Leidel

Norma Leidel, 92, passed away on April 25, 2019.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a funeral service will be held at NOON. Pastor John Diller officiating. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goss Memorial Church or Suffield Fire Dept., in memory of Norma. Condolences and memories can be shared with Norma's family at the funeral home website.

330-644-0024

Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 2, 2019
