Norma A. Leidel
Norma Leidel, 92, passed away on April 25, 2019.
Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a funeral service will be held at NOON. Pastor John Diller officiating. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goss Memorial Church or Suffield Fire Dept., in memory of Norma. Condolences and memories can be shared with Norma's family at the funeral home website.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 2, 2019