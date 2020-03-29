|
Norma B. Hughes, 88, of Akron, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at Heritage Villas in Canton, OH. Born in Braddock, PA on October 4, 1931, she was a long-time resident of Akron, OH and retired from the United States Post Office. Norma was a member of St. Matthew Parish, where she was very active and did many hours of volunteer work, especially with The Society of St. Vincent DePaul. She made many friends along the way and loved helping people. Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband, Patrick Hughes. She leaves behind five children to mourn her passing, Patrick (Mary), Jerome (Debbie), Bernice (Billy), Leonard, and Stephen (Debbie); 8 grandchildren, Sarah (Jeremy), Megan, Jeremy (Terri), Patrick III, Kayla (Jake), Aprill, Carly (Dan) and Luke; 2 great-grandchildren, Brayden and Bo; 4 sisters; as well as numerous other family members and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Villas for the kindness they showed their mother during the time of her visit. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Society of St. Vincent DePaul in her name. A celebration of life will be held at a later date by the family. www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020