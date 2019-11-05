|
Norma Jean Bartlett, 86, of East Liverpool, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born in Philippi, W.Va. on May 6, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Alma (Holbert) Bosley. Norma was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Akron and attended Camp Ground Community Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Bartlett and a daughter, Lucinda Rae Bartlett. Surviving are a daughter, Sheila (Mark) Kriebel of Copley, Ohio; two sons, Bradley (Cindy) Bartlett of East Liverpool and Keith Bartlett (Valerie Dorsey) of Ohio; three grandchildren, Steven Kriebel, John Kriebel and Charlie (Tiffany) Thayer; two great-grandchildren, Nehemiah and Theadora Thayer; and two sisters, Alberta Bonner of Barberton, Ohio and Nancy Rautner of Pittsburgh, Pa. Visitation is on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., at the Nixon Funeral Home, Newell, WV, where funeral services will follow at 7p.m. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in the Rose Hill Burial Park in Fairlawn, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019