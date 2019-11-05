Home

Nixon Funeral Home
614 Washington St
Newell, WV 26050
(304) 387-0156
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Nixon Funeral Home
614 Washington St
Newell, WV 26050
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nixon Funeral Home
614 Washington St
Newell, WV 26050
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Nixon Funeral Home
614 Washington St
Newell, WV 26050
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Fairlawn, OH
View Map
Norma Bartlett Obituary
Norma Jean Bartlett, 86, of East Liverpool, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born in Philippi, W.Va. on May 6, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Alma (Holbert) Bosley. Norma was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Akron and attended Camp Ground Community Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Bartlett and a daughter, Lucinda Rae Bartlett. Surviving are a daughter, Sheila (Mark) Kriebel of Copley, Ohio; two sons, Bradley (Cindy) Bartlett of East Liverpool and Keith Bartlett (Valerie Dorsey) of Ohio; three grandchildren, Steven Kriebel, John Kriebel and Charlie (Tiffany) Thayer; two great-grandchildren, Nehemiah and Theadora Thayer; and two sisters, Alberta Bonner of Barberton, Ohio and Nancy Rautner of Pittsburgh, Pa. Visitation is on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., at the Nixon Funeral Home, Newell, WV, where funeral services will follow at 7p.m. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in the Rose Hill Burial Park in Fairlawn, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
