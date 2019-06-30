Norma "Jean" Deemer



Norma "Jean" Deemer, 89, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 in Stow, Ohio after a long illness. Norma "Jean" Deemer was born in Lakewood, Ohio to Harold and Erma Daniels on September 5, 1929. Jean graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1947 and later achieved Exemplar of Beta Sigma Phi. She worked as a secretary for the board of education in Youngstown and then as a ticket agent for Capital Airlines. Jean moved to Akron as a newlywed where she and her husband started a family. Later Jean became Librarian at Schnee elementary school for several years. Jean followed her passion for art and began taking painting lessons at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center in the 1970's. Over the next 40 years she became an award winning artist focusing in water color and collage. A lover of nature, her art was her interpretation of forms and shapes occurring in nature and was frequently recognized in national exhibitions. Jean served as Vice President of the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center and was their Education & Workshop Chairman. She served in several positions with the Ohio Watercolor Society including President. A respected artist, she served as juror for several organizations as well as an educator conducting workshops and demonstrations well into her 80's. Her works appeared in many exhibitions, publications and galleries across the country. Many of her pieces permanently reside in galleries, private and corporate collections. Jean was a signature member of The National Watercolor Society, National Society of Layerists, National Collage Society, Ohio Watercolor Society, Kentucky Watercolor Society, and The Pittsburgh Watercolor Society.



Jean is survived by her son, Fred and her daughter-in-law, Marcie. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Fred; her mother, Erma; father, Harold; and sister, Joan.



A memorial service will be held at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3 p.m., where friends may call from 2 p.m. until service time. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019