Norma G. Cook
1931 - 2020
) Norma G. Cook "Gerri", affectionately known as "The Rug Lady", age 89, of Akron, Ohio, died peacefully on July 22, 2020. She was born on May 6, 1931 in Fayetteville, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Frank and Madeline (nee Painter) Perry. Gerri was a homemaker who enjoyed weaving rugs and making candy for missions, her faith in God was first and foremost; she also enjoyed gardening and jelly making. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Survivors include her children, Brenda (Ron) Winn, Carl (Carla) Cook and Rhonda (Fred) Norris; her grandchildren, Thomas McCullen, Carla Ann Cook, Tasha Gilbert, Selena Norris, John Townsend, Dustin Townsend, Melody Norris and Candace Cook; great-grandchildren, Elisa, Ethan, Soleah, Nigil, Haley, Evelyn and Jaxson. Her brother also survives, Roger Nutter. Other than her parents, Gerri was preceded in death by her husband, Fred C. Cook on November 11, 2008, and they were united in marriage on July 1, 1953. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Life Today, for Water For Life, P.O. Box 982000, Fort Worth, Texas 76182, in Gerri's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Due to Covid-19 we ask that you follow SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
