Norma Harris Jean
Norma Jean Harris, age 84, passed away February 18, 2019 after a brief illness. Her biggest joys in life were being a grandmother, flowers, gardening and going on trips with her family. She previously worked at Firestone, O'Neil's and Bradley's Catering.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Terry and sister, Esther Duff.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Ruth) Harris, Cathy (Joe) Zimmerman, Laurie (John) Venoy; four grandchildren, Joe Zimmerman, Katie Zimmerman, Nichole (Nick) Neely, and Zack Morris; brother, Robert (Helen) Petty; sister, Margie Plaster; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends on FRIDAY, February 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral Services will be held, SATURDAY at 11 a.m. at Calvary Temple, 3045 Albrecht Avenue, Akron, OH 44312. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2019