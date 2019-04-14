Home

Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Norma Gunnerson
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Arlington Church of the Nazarene
1057 Triplett Blvd
Akron, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Arlington Church of the Nazarene
1057 Triplett Blvd
Akron, OH
Norma J. Gunnerson Obituary
Norma J. Gunnerson

Norma J. Gunnerson, age 92, slipped away quietly to be with her Lord and Savior on April 11, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Hanford L. Gunnerson; her sister, Joyce Sarver; her children, Jennifer (Gil) Robbins, Stephen Gunnerson (Susan Lewis), Douglas (Denise) Gunnerson; her grandchildren, Betsy Robbins (Adam Hoffman), Susan (Robert) Penswick, Suzanne Gunnerson (David Doherty), David Gunnerson, Adam Gunnerson (Heather Roth), Jennifer (Brian) Murphy, Stephanie (Anthony) Croasmun; and her 12 great-grandchildren.

Norma was born in Lancaster, Ohio, on September 9, 1926, married Hanford in 1945, and moved to Akron in 1948, where they have lived ever since, most recently at Ohio Living Rockynol. Norma and Hanford both worked at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, where she was a Certified Professional Secretary until she retired in 1986.

The Church and the church people were their life. They joined the Arlington Church of the Nazarene in 1948, where they have remained faithful and hard-working members for over 70 years. Norma loved children. Among her various positions, she taught Sunday School for many years and became "Grandma" to all the children as they grew up. She collected hundreds of birthday, anniversary, and get-well cards to send to all her friends and family. She made everyone feel welcome in the church and in her home, and she was an avid listener and comforter to all. Her counsel and advice were always available and often sought. We are all fortunate and grateful she chose to contribute to our lives and did so for such a long time.

Calling hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 19th at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Viewing will also be from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20th, followed by the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at the Arlington Church of the Nazarene, 1057 Triplett Blvd., Akron 44306.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arlington Church of the Nazarene. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
