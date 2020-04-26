Home

Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Norma J. Lee Obituary
Norma J. Lee, age 88, was called to her eternal home on April 20, 2020 to join her beloved husband of 64 years, Don E. Lee, Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Miles and Agnes Foster, and her two brothers, Jerry and Miles. Norma was a loving mother of Jackie Hercules, Nancy (Dennis) Nelson, Don Jr. (Pat) Lee, Debbie (Mike) Morhidge, and Sandi (Scott) Kline. She loved being a devoted grandmother of nine and proud great-grandmother of seven. Norma was a life-long member of Forest Hill Community Church and retired from Acme Floral and Norma's Floral. Cremations has taken place and a celebration of her life will follow at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
