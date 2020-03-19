|
Norma J. Neff, 85, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was a resident of Barberton for 20 years. Norma was employed by Easco Aluminum, Hiss Bakery and retired from Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living. She loved and had a true passion for animals. She is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Greg) Pramuka, Joyce Romeo and Patricia Rowley; grandchildren, Greg Pramuka II, Christopher Pramuka, Scott (Holly) Fisher, Laura Rowley and Ryan Rowley; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas (Eleanor) Hawkins and Donald Hawkins; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private services will be held for the family. Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2020