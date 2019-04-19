Norma J. Penrod (Reffner)



Norma J. Penrod (Reffner), 58, of Barberton, went to be with the Lord on April 16th, 2019.



Daughter of George and Norma Reffner, she was born February 22nd, 1961, in Orrville. She devoted her life to helping those in need as a Home Health Aide. She had a very loving heart, always putting others before herself. She volunteered at the local food bank and loved God very much. The number of people she helped throughout her life can never be counted.



Norma is survived by her sons, James and Joshua; grandchildren, Landen, Kaelyn, Aiden, and Micah; sisters,



Debbie and Theresa; brothers, Doug and George Jr; nieces,



Crystal and Ashley; nephew, Gary.



Her family will miss her very much and know that they will see her again one day.



Calling hours for friends and family will be Wednesday, April 24th, 5 - 6 p.m., followed by a memorial service at Emmanuel Christian Assembly, 925 W. Hopocan Avenue, Barberton, OH. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary