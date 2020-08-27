1/1
Norma Jean Greer
1928 - 2020
Norma Jean Greer, age 92, of Bath, passed away peacefully Monday, August 24, 2020, at her home. She was born January 20, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, to parents Ual and Lorena (Guthrie) Willis. Norma was a proud homemaker who enjoyed gardening and interior decorating as well as planning and hosting holiday parties and cookouts. She was a stylish lady with a zest for life and fashion. Norma also loved to dance, but most of all, she loved her family. Norma is survived by her children: Mark Greer, Deborah (Harry) Bolen, and Valerie (Earl Wayne) Lynn; as well as her grandchildren: Jason (Bianca) Greer, Vincent (Kelly) Greer, Stephanie (Andrew) Boyd-Nelson, Courtney Boyd, Clinton (Cimmee) Bott, and Jonathan (Ashley) Bott; along with her great-grandchildren: Woodrow Bott, Charles "Charlie" Bott, Grant Nelson, Joshua Greer, Rachel Greer, Samuel Greer, and Ella Greer. Norma is also survived by her brother, Arnold Murrell (Peggy) Willis, her nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. Norma was preceded in death by her longtime companion, John "Jack" Straus; her brother, Lyle Glenn Willis; her sister, Edith Marie Willis; and her grandchildren: Elliot Greer and Christian Bott. Private family services will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
