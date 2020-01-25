Home

Norma Jean Griggy Obituary
) Norma Jean Griggy (Leskanic), age 87, went home to be with the Lord on January 24, 2020. Born in Barberton, she lived in the area all of her life and was employed with Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. Norma Jean enjoyed reading and playing with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Ray J. Griggy Sr.; her brother, Michael Leskanic; and granddaughter, Lisa Heddleson; she is survived by sons, Ray J. Griggy Jr. (Karen) and Michael H. Griggy (Cathy); daughter, Jean Griggy Bott (Robert); grandchildren, Mark Heddleson, Barb Bott Gayhart (Jeb), Raymond Griggy III, Joe Bott (Rylee), Charlie Bott, Kimberly Griggy and Christina Griggy; and eight great-grandchildren. Friends and family will be received Saturday, January 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260, with Father Thomas Acker, S.J. presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 25, 2020
