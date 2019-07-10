Norma Jean Grizer



Norma Jean Grizer, 86, of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Harrisburg. She was born August 24, 1932 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles S. and Iva Luella (Boyce) Haft. She was a lifelong member of Marion United Methodist Church where she enjoyed doing volunteer work. Norma Jean loved her flower and vegetable gardens and spent many hours taking care of them. In addition to her family, she enjoyed spending time with friends and playing cards. She is survived by three children, ten grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur D. Grizer (1927) and a child.



Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Marion United Methodist Church. A visitation will be held one prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019