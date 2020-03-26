|
|
Norma Jean Sbory "Nurse Norma", age 81, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. Norma was married to her loving husband, John M. Sbory. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary February 21, 2020. Norma was a nurse for 29 years at Barberton Citizens Hospital where she loved taking care of children. She loved cardinals, owls, vacations, and was a devout Catholic. Norma was preceded in death by her son, Michael J. Sbory. She is survived by her husband, John; children, Christine Myers (Ron), Timothy, Annette, Robert (Laura), and Mary Cogar (Mark); brother, Clement Hornacek (Lucille); 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild. Due to current circumstances, graveside services will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E. Waterloo Rd., Akron, OH 44319. A future Memorial Mass will be held at St. Andrew's and will be followed with a gathering to celebrate Norma's life. Arrangements by: Cox- McNulty Funeral Home-BARBERTON, (330) 745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 26, 2020