Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Sbory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Sbory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Sbory Obituary
Norma Jean Sbory "Nurse Norma", age 81, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. Norma was married to her loving husband, John M. Sbory. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary February 21, 2020. Norma was a nurse for 29 years at Barberton Citizens Hospital where she loved taking care of children. She loved cardinals, owls, vacations, and was a devout Catholic. Norma was preceded in death by her son, Michael J. Sbory. She is survived by her husband, John; children, Christine Myers (Ron), Timothy, Annette, Robert (Laura), and Mary Cogar (Mark); brother, Clement Hornacek (Lucille); 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild. Due to current circumstances, graveside services will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E. Waterloo Rd., Akron, OH 44319. A future Memorial Mass will be held at St. Andrew's and will be followed with a gathering to celebrate Norma's life. Arrangements by: Cox- McNulty Funeral Home-BARBERTON, (330) 745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -