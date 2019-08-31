Home

Hennessy Funeral Home
Norma Kulasa Norma Kulasa, 73, went home to be with the Lord August 25, 2019. She was born in Athens, Tennessee and lived in Akron, Ohio most of her life. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia and her sister, Beverly. Norma is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joseph; sons, Mike and John (Wendy); grandchildren, Michael, Mathew and Micayla; and dad, Arlin White. Norma was blessed to have passed away in her sleep. She can now see, hear and stroll all over Heaven with her precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Romans 10: 9-13 Funeral Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Graham Road Baptist Church, 705 Graham Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44310 and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 31, 2019
