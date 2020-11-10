1/1
Norma Marshall
1942 - 2020
Norma J. Marshall, 78, of Wadsworth, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Concordia at Sumner. Norma was born on March 15, 1942 in Spencer, WV to the late Everett and Esther (White) Coen and was a 1960 graduate of Seville High School where she was the class Valedictorian. On Feb. 10, 1962 she married Malcolm Marshall and he survives. Norma retired from Cary Corp in 2003 after 25 years of service and had served on the Seville-Guilford EMS Department for over 10 years. Norma enjoyed collecting tree seedlings for her many places of travel and loved caring for her family. Surviving are her husband, Malcolm; sons, Michael of Wadsworth and Kevin (Jan) of Seville; grandchildren, Cammron, Stewart, Andrea and Crystal; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Temperance and Rodney; nieces and nephews including a special niece, Janet Schmock. Norma was preceded in death by her son, Brian in 2004; brothers, Lester "Buss", Cluster "Cub" and Frank Coen and a sister, Bonnie Conley. Services will be Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston where friends will be received from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. Pastor Don Trigg will officiate. Please wear a mask and practice current safety precautions. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to St. Jude's Hospital.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Murray Funeral Home
NOV
12
Service
02:00 PM
Murray Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
330-435-6670
