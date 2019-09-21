Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Massillon , OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Massillon , OH
Norma "Gayle" (Whitecotton) Maximovich


1931 - 2019
Norma "Gayle" (Whitecotton) Maximovich Obituary
Norma "Gayle" Maximovich (Whitecotton) Together Again Norma "Gayle" Maximovich (Whitecotton) was born in Akron, Ohio, September 4, 1931. Norma departed her earthly life at home surrounded by her family on September 19, 2019. Preceded in death by the love of her life, husband, Stephen; son, Stevie; granddaughter, Danielle and her very special sisters, Donna and Peggy. She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Sherry (Mike) Allison, Frances (Alex) Andrus, Catherine (Mark) Coleman; sons, David (Barb), Jeff (Tina), John (Caroline), Dan, Chris (Kristi) Maximovich; nineteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Our mother was the epitome of Class. She instilled in us morals and values because of the high standards that were precedent in her life. Our mother was an upstanding, kind and virtuous woman who taught us by example. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon. She sang soprano for 30 years in the choir and did the gardening at the church for 20 years. She will truly be missed by many. She is now resting peacefully in the arms of the Lord. You were the best mom ever . . . until we meet again. . . your children. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon with Rev. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the mass beginning at 10 A.M. at the church. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
