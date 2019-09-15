|
|
Norma O. Chapman Norma O. Chapman, 89, of Springfield Township, Ohio, passed away, September 12, 2019 with family by her side. She was born to the late, Eva and Hollie Starcher, November 5, 1929 in Ivydale, West Virginia. Norma was predeceased by her loving husband, Gerald and her sister, Sharon Earlenbaugh. She is survived by her sons, Gerald (Kathleen) Chapman, Jr. of Canton, Mark (Nadine) Chapman of Stow, Jay Chapman (Michael Sloan) of Vancouver, Washington; granddaughters, Karen (David) Mathena, Jenny (Chris) Hodge; great-grandchildren, Will, Sam, and Kate Mathena and Peyton Hodge; sister, Rosalie (Al) Collier; niece, Cheryl (Mike) Burns; nephew, Al (Cathy) Collier; very dear friends, Dean and Terri Burner. In her younger years, Norma enjoyed her bowling league and friendships and events with the Springfield Women's Club. She was always present at her sons' sporting events. Norma was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. She loved her volunteer work at the Edwin Shaw Hospital Gift Shop. In later years, she enjoyed traveling the world and was quite an avid reader. She adored her granddaughters and great-grandchildren, always reading and playing with them. Family and friends are welcome for visitation, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 11 a.m., until the time of service, beginning at 1 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Ave., NW, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery, Akron. Memorials may be made in Norma's name to a . Those wishing to share their prayers, condolences, or memories, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019