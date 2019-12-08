Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
) MUNROE FALLS -- NormaJean Phillips (Robinson), "Momma Bear" 78, died at home on December 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, Lonnie Phillips and daughter, Michele Phillips. Born in Akron, she had lived in Munroe Falls over 50 years. She enjoyed watching sports and was a season ticket holder for the Akron Racers and KSU women's basketball teams which were her favorite. The family wishes to thank the Munroe Falls Police and Fire Departments for their kindness, compassion and professionalism. Also a very special thank you to her CHS classmates, close friends and her neighbors for all the assistance you gave her. She looked forward to going out with her friends and loved you all dearly. She always said she had the Best friends. She is survived by her sons David (Cathy), Steven and Mark; grandchildren Ashton, Nick and Michael; brothers, Evan (Linda) Robinson and Ron (Carol) Robinson, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
