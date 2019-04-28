Norman Almon Jones TOGETHER FOREVER



Norman Almon Jones, 96, passed away at his home on April 22, 2019 and is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born on November 2, 1922 to Almon and Ruth Jones in Brimfield, Ohio.



Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Jones, and nine siblings. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughters, Linda (Richard) Oldack, Barbara (Bill, deceased) Dunnington, Normandee (Lee) Kinard, and Jennifer (Mike) Smith; his grandchildren, Holly (Jeff) McGhee, John (Tracy) Eck, Mike (Terri) Oldack, Meredith (Scott) Sprayberry, Alissa (Ryan) Thomason, Joe Dunnington, Matthew Norman Jones-Benson, Angelo (Stephanie) Smith, and Krista (John) Collver; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Sam, Maggie, Jack, Evie, Morgan, and Ryan.



Norman was a lifelong resident of the Akron area and graduated from Central High School and The University of Akron with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Norman married Rosemary Louise Jones (nee Mantell) on October 5, 1942. He retired as president and part owner of Mechanical Mold and Machine Company with plants in Akron, Ohio and Greensboro, Georgia. He was a member of The Chapel since 1972, served on the board of trustees, visitation program, usher, and taught Sunday school including the Inheritors class.



Norman was a member of the United Nations Small Business Council, boy scout leader, and founder and president of the Ellet Citizens Association. During World War II, he designed the bombing and braking sites of the Vought F4U Corsair Airplane for Goodyear Air Space. He was an architectural designer and designed homes in Akron. Norman was an artist, painter, loved building things, and flying his airplane. He and his wife were avid bridge players, ballroom and square dancers, golfers, travelers, campers, and enjoyed spending winters in New Port Richey, Florida.



His greatest investment was his faith, family, the Word of God, salvation of others, and prayer. He was a Soul Winner.



If dad were reading this, he would say, "Yea doubtless, and I count all things but loss for the excellency of the knowledge of Christ Jesus my Lord..." Philippians 3:8.



Calling hours will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Newcomer, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. A funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Hillside Memorial Park.



The Jones family would like to extend a special thank you to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care.



In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Norman's honor to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146.



