Norman D. Langworthy
1929 - 2020
Norman D. Langworthy 91, went home to be with the Lord on May 24, 2020. He was born March 20, 1929 in Littleton, Colo. to the late Daniel and Eloise Langworthy. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Norman received his Master's Degree from the University of Akron, retired from the B.F. Goodrich Co., as an accountant after 28 years of service, and had attended The Chapel, Akron. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Tadmor Shrine. Norman was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; sister, Claire Ambrose; and his special step-mother, Irma. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Bonnie (nee Bird); daughter, Teri Parsons; grandson, Zak Parsons; and brother, Don Langworthy. Private services and interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, consider making donations to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in memory of Norman. Condolences and memories can be shared with Norman's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
