Norman Dale Gillespie Jr
Norman Dale Gillespie Jr., 72, of Ravenna, Ohio passed away on July 17, 2019 at home. He was born on December 28, 1946 in Akron, Ohio. He is the son of the late Norman and Ruby (Smith) Gillespie.
Dale graduated from the University of Akron with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting. He worked as an accountant at Matco Tools for many years. In 1981, Dale purchased the Save 4 Store Convenience store in Garretsville, where he spent the last 38 years. He loved spending time with his family boating and skiing on Berlin Lake. He also had a passion for traveling to see sights from around the world. His love of family only grew as he started excitingly welcoming his grandchildren into the world, who he also loved to spoil. He will forever be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Gillespie; mother, Ruby Gillespie, and brother, Jerry Gillespie. He is survived by his brother, Eric Gillespie; son, Brian Gillespie (Rebekah); daughter, Lisa Cady (Jeff); son, Greg Gillespie (Jessica); seven grandchildren.
Special thank you to the town of Garrettsville for your support over the last 38 years. Thank you to Pam Kelley for all the years you've been there for our father. In lieu of flowers the family would be honored if you made a donation in his name to the following: A local non-profit group, Garfield City Schools, or the Garretsville police department. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019