Norman E. "Rusty" Walsh Jr.
TALLMADGE -- Norman E. "Rusty" Walsh, Jr., 66, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, while at home surrounded by his loving wife and children. Born in Akron to Norman E. and Frances J. (Brett) Walsh, Rusty was a lifelong resident of Tallmadge, Ohio. Rusty spent much of his childhood and early adulthood training and showing American Quarter Horses. He was an active member of the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) and traveled the country showing in competitions. His passion culminated in his achievement of becoming the AQHA 1972 Youth Western Pleasure World Champion. He attended Walsh Jesuit High School and proudly wore his class ring throughout his life. It brought him such joy to then experience the school through the eyes of his two children while they were students. He truly loved Walsh Jesuit and the community that it brought into his life. Rusty enjoyed a career in construction, spending 45 years working for his family business, N.E. Walsh Construction Co. Inc., as President & Owner. In recent years, he happily continued his work with Metis Construction in Kent. Rusty's hobbies included all things Cleveland sports, especially the Browns, and was an avid golfer. Above all, his pride and joy was truly his family. He was a loving and caring husband and father, who was immensely proud of the family he and Lori built. He was a generous and kind man who opened his home to countless friends who adored him and will remember him as an easygoing guy. Rusty is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Lori (Lucas), and their two children, Lucas and Brianna. They will miss him tremendously but will live to honor the legacy that he built. Due to COVID-19, the family will be holding a private service. A celebration of Rusty's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rusty's name to Walsh Jesuit High School. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
