Together Again Norman Fears entered this world on April 1, 1946 in Akron, OH and on April 8, 2020, God called Norman home to his eternal resting place. He received his education through the Akron Public School system and was a graduate of Akron South High School. He was a devoted member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church and was employed at Great Lakes Industrial Knife Co. and also at Akron Summa Hospital. He was an excellent boxer, inducted in the Summit Co. Hall of Fame Boxing Association in 2010. He love jazz and all sports, especially football. Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Lyn Fears; parents, Willie Mingo and Ruth Fears Posey and sister, Ethel Fears-Smith. He leaves to celebrate his homegoing, sons, Ronnie Mason, Darnell Fears, Karl Smith and Anthony Thornton; daughters, Ronda and Erika Fears, Karen Higgins and Pam Smith; sisters, Karen Fears, Mattie Tolbert and Paula Cato; brothers, Vernon Fears, Kenneth (Sheila) Mingo and Larry Mingo; brother-in-law, Donald Thornton; 25 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may visit from 11 a.m. until time of service, Pastor George C. Austin Eulogizing. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 824 Longview Ave., Akron, OH 44314.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 15, 2020