Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Fears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Fears

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Fears Obituary
Together Again Norman Fears entered this world on April 1, 1946 in Akron, OH and on April 8, 2020, God called Norman home to his eternal resting place. He received his education through the Akron Public School system and was a graduate of Akron South High School. He was a devoted member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church and was employed at Great Lakes Industrial Knife Co. and also at Akron Summa Hospital. He was an excellent boxer, inducted in the Summit Co. Hall of Fame Boxing Association in 2010. He love jazz and all sports, especially football. Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Lyn Fears; parents, Willie Mingo and Ruth Fears Posey and sister, Ethel Fears-Smith. He leaves to celebrate his homegoing, sons, Ronnie Mason, Darnell Fears, Karl Smith and Anthony Thornton; daughters, Ronda and Erika Fears, Karen Higgins and Pam Smith; sisters, Karen Fears, Mattie Tolbert and Paula Cato; brothers, Vernon Fears, Kenneth (Sheila) Mingo and Larry Mingo; brother-in-law, Donald Thornton; 25 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may visit from 11 a.m. until time of service, Pastor George C. Austin Eulogizing. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 824 Longview Ave., Akron, OH 44314.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -