Norman Frank Wood


1957 - 2019
Norman Frank Wood Obituary
WADSWORTH -- Norman Frank Wood, 61, of Wadsworth, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born December 6, 1957 in Wadsworth to the late Norman and Janice Wood. He loved the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, The Ohio State Buckeyes, Harley Motorcycles, reading Science Fiction, caring for his plants, going to flea markets and his cat Vader. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Daniels. Frank is survived by his daughter, Cheri (fiancÃ© Tim Adkins) of North Canton; brothers, Robert D. Wood of Wadsworth, Jimmy A. Wood of Florida; and sister, Lois L. Wood of Coshocton, OH. Private services have been held for the family. "Ride well and rest easy Frank!" Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
