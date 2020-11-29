1/1
Norman J. Dickson S.J.
November 24, 2020, Age 83. A Jesuit for over 65 years. He was born on December 4, 1936 in Detroit, MI. He is the son of the late Charles and Antoinette (nee Heuser) Dickson. He is survived by a brother, Robert; a sister, Dorothy McDowell; many nieces and nephews. His sister, Mary Lou Marker predeceased him. He died in Clarkston, MI. A Funeral Mass and burial will be held privately at Colombiere Center in Clarkston, MI. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the Vigil and Funeral Mass is private and can only be attended by members of the Colombiere community. The Vigil will take place on Sunday, November 29 at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will occur on Monday, November 30 at 10:45 a.m. These events will be livestreamed on Youtube. Please type in "Colombiere Center Youtube" in the Youtube search field at the webpage, click on the Colombiere Sun Circle icon, the vigil and funeral mass will be shown on that webpage or you may go to the obituary at the funeral home website for a link. Condolences may be sent to his brother, Robert Dickson, 17486 Doris Lane, Livonia MI 48152 or his sister, Dorothy McDowell, 20070 Shoals Ct, Clinton Twp MI 48038. Memorial gifts to support the Jesuits may be made to the USA Midwest Jesuits, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642. Visit jesuitsmidwest.org to make an online memorial gift. A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, (248) 362-2500. View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Vigil
07:00 PM
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
10:45 AM
