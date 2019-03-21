Home

Norman J. Rhoades

Norman J. Rhoades, 87, passed away on March 19, 2019 after a short illness.

A lifelong resident of Akron, Norm was born December 22, 1931. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict and retired from AT&T after 35 years of service. Norm enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family.

Norman is preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Barbara; parents, Norman L. Rhoades and Florence Berish; brother, Richard A. Rhoades. He is survived by children, Cheryl (Arthur) Landin, Robert (Jeanie) Wilson, Denise Diehl, Russell (Terri) Wilson, Ron

(Susie) Wilson, Norman (Cathy) Rhoades, Kelli (Kevin) Valenti; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grand

children; and nieces, Bobbi and Brandy Rhoades.

Per his wishes cremation has taken place. No services will be held at this time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
