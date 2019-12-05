|
|
Norman L. Gamble, age 88, passed away at 10:32 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Oakhill Life Care Center in Louisville. He was born November 9, 1931, in Meeker, Ohio, to Ralph and Frances (Wiley) Gamble. Norman studied at Akron and Kent State Universities earning his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed with Goodyear Aero Space for 15 years, Babcock and Wilcox, Lordstown Corporation and Evenflo. Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Gamble, whom he married June 1990; children, Cheryl (Jerry) Oberdove of Stow, David (Patricia Morgan) Gamble of Concord, NC, Eric (Sandy Peck) Gamble of Jupiter, Fla. and Lisa Turner of Jupiter, Fla.; sister, Anita (Herb) Reed; sister-in-law, Ann Lee Gamble; step-children, Cynthia (Don) Larson of California, Schuyler (Sue-Ann) Crawford of Bolivar, Amy (Gordon) Briceland of Minerva, Annette Sarchione of Alliance, Molly Crawford-Granger of Homeworth, James (Denise) Crawford of Parma and Paul Crawford of Homeworth; 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jason) Bibza, Christina Pennington, Jeremy (Katherine) Oberdove, Rebecca (Craig) Warfle, Jonathan, Kelly, Benjamin (Kristen) and Adam (Jessica) Gamble and Gabriel and Chantal Pontbriand and Chelsea (Tyler) Lambert; 12 great-grandchildren; 17 step-grandchildren and 20 great-stepgrandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Roland Gamble. A private service will be held. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019