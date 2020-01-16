|
"Norm" Norman Millings "Norm", 80, passed away on January 10, 2020. He was born in West Virginia and was a resident of Akron, Ohio for the past 65 years. Norm retired from the City of Akron with 40 years of service. He was preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Willie Lee Millings; sister, Bernice Calloway; and brother, Woodrow Millings. Norm leaves to celebrate his life, wife, Gerry L. Millings; sons, David and Joseph Millings; siblings, Clifford (Bernice) Millings and Edgar (Earnestine) Millings and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Zion Apostolic Church, 10 W. Tallmadge Ave., Akron, OH 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020