Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Zion Apostolic Church
10 W. Tallmadge Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Millings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Millings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Millings Obituary
"Norm" Norman Millings "Norm", 80, passed away on January 10, 2020. He was born in West Virginia and was a resident of Akron, Ohio for the past 65 years. Norm retired from the City of Akron with 40 years of service. He was preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Willie Lee Millings; sister, Bernice Calloway; and brother, Woodrow Millings. Norm leaves to celebrate his life, wife, Gerry L. Millings; sons, David and Joseph Millings; siblings, Clifford (Bernice) Millings and Edgar (Earnestine) Millings and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Zion Apostolic Church, 10 W. Tallmadge Ave., Akron, OH 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -