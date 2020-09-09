Norman Q. Maynard, age 88, of Medina, passed away on September 5th after a year-long battle with cancer. Norman was born on December 27, 1931 to Ralph and Louise Maynard in Clark, SD. He was married to Norma (McConkey) Maynard in 1953 and recently celebrating 67 years of marriage. He graduated from Minnesota Bible College and received his master's degree in Ministry from Kentucky Christian College. Norman served as pastor to South Elrod Church of Christ in Clark, SD; Bolindale Christian Church in Warren, Ohio; Ripley Church of Christ in Big Prairie, OH; and for 28 years at the Clinton Church of Christ in Clinton, Ohio. In retirement, Norman joined the staff of a brand new church, Polaris Christian Church in Brunswick, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Norma; three daughters and their spouses, Cheri (Bob) Wallace of Kannapolis, NC, Paula (Chuck) Lynn of Copley, OH and Laurie (Greg) Montague of Stilwell, KS; six grandchildren, Juli (Aaron) Roach, Scott (Sophie) Wallace, Jaci (Beau) Benton, Donovan (Erika) Lynn, Joseph and Joshua Montague; ten great grandchildren, Eli, Lucy and Lily Roach, Olive and Amos Wallace, Sadie, Ronnie and George Benton, Colton and Ada Lynn. Norman served for many years as a dean and on the board of directors at the Round Lake Christian Camp. Through the years, Norman inspired more than 40 young people to go to Bible College and enter full-time Christian Ministry. Norman's life was characterized by a deep love for the Lord, his family and the local church. His love for others was a hallmark of his life and many not only call Norm friend, but also know Jesus Christ as their Lord because of his influence. We will celebrate Norman's life and legacy on Sunday, September 13th with calling hours at 2 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. Celebration of Life service at Polaris Christian Church, 3289 Laurel Rd., Brunswick, Ohio. Social distancing and masks are appreciated. The service will also be available on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/PolarisChristian
and will be recorded and uploaded to the funeral home website after the service has been completed. Arrangements are being handled by Swigart Easterling Funeral Home, www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be designated for the "Norman Maynard Ministry Scholarship Fund," for men and women attending Christian College and entering ministry. Make checks payable to Polaris Christian Church. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356