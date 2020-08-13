1/1
Norman R.G. Tannhof
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman R.G. Tannhof, 54, passed away August 9, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1966 in Akron, the son of the late Reinhard and Edith Tannhof. Norman will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father and brother. He always made supporting his children's activities and the Manchester Schools community a top priority. He loved sailing, technology, and solving computer problems. He also had a great sense of humor. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 28 years Kay (Klamfoth) Tannhof; daughters, Monica and Erica Tannhof; sisters, Kathrin Tannhof and Tina Moskal; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Due to COVID-19, a private family memorial service will take place Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Celebrant Kevin O'Brien will conduct services. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved