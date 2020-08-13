Norman R.G. Tannhof, 54, passed away August 9, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1966 in Akron, the son of the late Reinhard and Edith Tannhof. Norman will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father and brother. He always made supporting his children's activities and the Manchester Schools community a top priority. He loved sailing, technology, and solving computer problems. He also had a great sense of humor. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 28 years Kay (Klamfoth) Tannhof; daughters, Monica and Erica Tannhof; sisters, Kathrin Tannhof and Tina Moskal; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Due to COVID-19, a private family memorial service will take place Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Celebrant Kevin O'Brien will conduct services. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.







