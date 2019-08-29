|
Norman W. Lawson Norman W. Lawson, 92, died August 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by daughter, Judy; and is survived by wife, Frances; children, Jim (Robin), Susan (Jeff), Cobey (George), Bruce (Jan), Frank; and grandchildren, Lea, Calli (Chris), and Nikki. Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron 44333, where friends may call 1 hour before services. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019