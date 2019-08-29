Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel
85 N. Miller Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel
85 N. Miller Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Norman W. Lawson Obituary
Norman W. Lawson Norman W. Lawson, 92, died August 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by daughter, Judy; and is survived by wife, Frances; children, Jim (Robin), Susan (Jeff), Cobey (George), Bruce (Jan), Frank; and grandchildren, Lea, Calli (Chris), and Nikki. Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron 44333, where friends may call 1 hour before services. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
