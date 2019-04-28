Normand



Normand R. Bernier, Professor of Cultural Foundations, Emeritus, at Kent State University, whose extraordinary inspirational teaching and scholarship had a profound impact on thousands of teachers, died on April 18, in Akron, Ohio. He was 83 years old. He is survived by his sister, Vijali Anctil of East Providence, Rhode Island.



Bernier earned his doctorate from Columbia University in Teacher Education in 1970 and taught at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee from 1966 to 1977. He joined the faculty at Kent State University in 1977 where he received the Distinguished Teaching Award in 1982 and was one of three nominees to receive the U.S. Professor of the Year award representing Kent State University in 1994.



Although he published extensively throughout his remarkable career, of particular note are Beyond Beliefs: Ideological Foundations of American Education, (which he co-authored with Jack Williams), Education for Liberation: Readings from an Ideological Perspective, and, perhaps most notably Mindlings: Encounters within Inner Space, an exploration of the inner dimensions of the human mind. He shall be sorely missed.



In keeping with Normand's wishes, there will be no services. Bollinger Funeral Services of Brunswick assisted with arrangements. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019