Hajj Nuru Raheem, 69, was the son of the late Carlton Fullmore and Fannie G. (Watts) Neal Kea. He was born in Akron, Ohio on October 22, 1949 and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his devoted family on February 14, 2019. He was raised on 893 Bell Street, in a loving extended family which included his loving mother, his Big Momma (Nora Watts), his aunt Franceina, and cousins, William, Janice, Alex and Gregory. Nuru graduated from Garfield High School in Akron, Ohio, attended college at Morehouse and graduated from University of Buffalo.



Nuru worked as a proud civil servant for the City of Akron for more than 27 years. He was the first African-American to serve in the position of manager/supervisor for the City, retiring in 2004, as the Superintendent of Public Works. He worked hard to ensure there was equity in the departments where he worked and as a manager. As he was given an opportunity for leadership by his mentor, William (Bill) Mullens, it was important to him that he subsequently give opportunities to those who others may not. He would often say that giving a man a job to make sure they were able to take care of his family gave him the greatest joy. Throughout his life, Nuru spent countless days and nights volunteering with the United Way of Summit County, the Urban League, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Akron. It was with these organizations that he helped to improve lives of children and families creating lasting change in his community.



As a proud hajji, Nuru, dedicated his life to building masajid, growing communities of Muslims, educating non-Muslims as to the Islamic faith wherever he was. From Buffalo, New York, to Akron, Ohio and to Atlanta, Georgia, he was instrumental in building many mosques for Allah (SWT).



He was married to Saherah Baheyu, for more than 45 years and from that union, he became Daddy and Papa, two roles that he cherished. His family was the most important thing to him and that was evidenced by the countless Watts Family Reunions he attended, the basketball, football, baseball and soccer games where he served as the kids most vocal cheerleader, the family dinners and social gatherings, the Thanksgiving meals at the Ellisons, birthdays and those family vacations where all he wanted to do was "sit in the sun and stick his feet in the water and sand".



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Anthony Fullmore.



Nuru leaves to celebrate his memories and legacy, a loving wife, Saherah; four children, Lateefah Raheem Thomas (Roland, Jr.), Arleymah Raheem Gray (Troy), Nassar Raheem, and Khalil Raheem; one sister, Rita Peoples; eight grandchildren: Kalia, Isaiah, Lailah, Noah, Amir, Nadia, Ayah and Nyla; niece, Carla; nephew, Terry;, and a host of cousins, family and friends.



His Janazah and burial were February 16 and an additional memorial service was held February 19. Condolences may be sent to 5750 Manassas Run, Stone Mountain, Georgia 30087.