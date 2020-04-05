Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
O. Irene Griffith

O. Irene Griffith Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Today, we celebrate the life of Irene Griffith, 89, (also lovingly known as Nana), who was called into heaven on March 29, 2020. Irene was married over 65 years to the love of her life, Doff Daniel Griffith, who preceded her in death. Irene and Doff moved from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio to Florida in 1984. Irene loved being with her family, friends and dear neighbors. But especially, she loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren! God granted her the blessing of attending her granddaughter's wedding in January, surrounded by loving family and friends, a time she treasured. Irene was also preceded in death by her parents, Rosa and Fred Simmons, and brothers Ameleto (wife Josie), Secondo (Red) (wife Maureen), Ermando (Mondy), and Aldo (wife June) Simmons. Irene is survived by sister, Tosca Kessler, (husband Lamar). Irene was the devoted and beloved mother of surviving daughter, Brenda (Griffith) Cavanaugh (husband Mark) of Akron, Ohio; son, David Griffith of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; two grandchildren, Brett Cavanaugh of Pittsburgh, PA (wife Jennifer, and great grandchildren Sam, Ben and Isaac), and Keri (Cavanaugh) Wirtz of Lakewood, Ohio (husband Martin). A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in the Chapel at The First United Methodist Church, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
