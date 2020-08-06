" Murphy Ocie "O.C.", 77, passed away on August 2, 2020. O.C. was a graduate of South High School. He enlisted in the United States Army where he served two tours in Vietnam in which he was awarded The Purple Heart. O.C. was an employee of Akron City Hospital and retired from the Akron Beacon Journal after over two decades. O.C., along with his wife, were two of the three founding members of the Black Board of Trade where they marched against the banks in Akron, OH for equal lending toward black and female Business Owners. He was instrumental in the proposal of receiving grants and loans for minority businesses. He then decided to open KAFCO Mortgage Corporation. KAFCO provided home loans and small business loans for over ten years to the community. He later opened up Goldies Family Fun Center as a family business to offer children an opportunity to have a safe place to play and skate. He was preceded in death by his birth parents, Leola Jackson and Chappie Murphy Sr.; parents, Lillians and Arthur Johnson Sr.; loving and devoted wife, Goldie Marie Johnson-Murphy; son, Harold Logan; brothers, Johnny Simpkins, Chappie Murphy Jr., Arthur "B.B". Johnson Jr.; sisters, Connie Riley and Julia Pearl Fields. He leaves to forever cherish his memory, daughter, Aleka Murphy (Stockton, CA); sons, Gordon (Jada) Spears (St. Peter's, MO), Farren Murphy and Kahli Murphy both of Akron OH; sisters, Korla Merit, Shawn Jackson, both of Akron, OH; brothers, Thomas Simpkins, Harold Mingo, Larry Murphy and Paul Murphy, all of Akron, OH, Billy Johnson of Columbus, OH, Tony Johnson of Virginia. O.C. loved his grandchildren dearly, granddaughters, Akela Murphy, Kendall Spears and Goldie Rose Murphy; grandsons, Elohim El, Ian Hicks, Jaxson Spears, Brysen Spears, Kahli Akeem Murphy Jr., Kaiden Murphy, Korwyn Garkovich and Kyron Murphy and two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Private services have been held with interment at Rose Hill Burial Park.