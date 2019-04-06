Home

Octavia "Tavy" McCall (McCann, Preece)

Octavia "Tavy" McCall (McCann) (Preece) was born December 4, 1968 and passed away April 4, 2019 from her battle with cancer. She leaves behind her father, Bob McCann; father, Keenis Preece; and father-in-law, Ken McCall. She also leaves behind her husband, Frank McCall; brother, Cecil "Butch" McCann; sister, Stella Evans; her children, Andrew and Kiersten Hollosy, Zachary Herber and Elizabeth McCall; along with many grandkids, family and friends. A special thanks to the Pink Ribbon Program.

Calling hours will be TODAY, Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Potted flowers may be given, or memorial donations given to help defer the funeral cost.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
