Together Again Mother Oleavure Johnson transitioned to her new home in glory, Friday October 2, 2020 at the blessed age of 97 with no major health issues. She was born May 29, 1923 in Huttig, Arkansas and relocated to Akron, Ohio in 1941 where she resided for 79 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Douglas Johnson Sr.; daughter Loretta; sons Douglas Jr. and Ervis Johnson; a Grandson and a Great grandson. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, daughters Ruthie Rankin and Clenstine (Gary) Oden; seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Saint Ashworth Temple C.O.G.I.C., 1086 Wooster Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307. Calling hours will be held from 10 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. Private services will immediately follow. COVID-19 Restrictions will apply.