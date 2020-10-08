1/1
Oleavure Johnson
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oleavure's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Together Again Mother Oleavure Johnson transitioned to her new home in glory, Friday October 2, 2020 at the blessed age of 97 with no major health issues. She was born May 29, 1923 in Huttig, Arkansas and relocated to Akron, Ohio in 1941 where she resided for 79 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Douglas Johnson Sr.; daughter Loretta; sons Douglas Jr. and Ervis Johnson; a Grandson and a Great grandson. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, daughters Ruthie Rankin and Clenstine (Gary) Oden; seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Saint Ashworth Temple C.O.G.I.C., 1086 Wooster Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307. Calling hours will be held from 10 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. Private services will immediately follow. COVID-19 Restrictions will apply.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Saint Ashworth Temple C.O.G.I.C
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Service
Saint Ashworth Temple C.O.G.I.C
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved