Olena P. Stager, 93, was called to her eternal home on June 18, 2019.



Lee was born on March 16, 1926 in Mountain, North Dakota to Alfred and Holmfridur (Benedictson) Paulson.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Harold Robert Stager, whom she met while living in Seattle, Washington during World War II; her two sisters, Polly and Alfie; her brother, Elmo; and her parents. She is survived by her son, Robert Lee Stager (Jacquelyn); two grandchildren, Andrew Robert Stager (Eleanor) and Samuel Paulson Stager (Joanna); and six great-grandchildren, Deacon Andrew Stager, Owen Anthony Stager, Wycliffe LaVeer Stager, Elylah Angelyn Stager, Ethan Samuel Stager, and Eva Raye Stager.



Lee was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Cuyahoga Falls for over 70 years where she served as a deacon for many years, making home visits and also working in the kitchen. In her retirement and until last year, she was a weekly volunteer with the Cuyahoga Falls Good Neighbors for 32 years. She was an avid reader, devouring several hundred books and magazines a year. She also was a gifted hand quilter, completing at least two quilts a year, designing some of them herself, and giving most of them away. She was a self-taught bookkeeper, retiring from the Nahra Construction Company in 1982.



Having grown up during the Great Depression years, Lee attended a three room school house in her small Icelandic immigrant community of Mountain, North Dakota where she excelled in every subject. She was able to attend an all school reunion in her hometown in 1991. She was proud of her Icelandic heritage and had many stories to tell of her childhood memories.



Calling hours will be TUESDAY at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH, from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial celebration will be held on WEDNESDAY at 11 a.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 2819 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. The family suggests memorials be made to the United Presbyterian Church or to Cuyahoga Falls Good Neighbors, P.O. Box 233, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44222. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com.



